Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,397 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $20,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $208.06 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.24 and a twelve month high of $209.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.71.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

