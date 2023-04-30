Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Gentex by 659.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3,112.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $493.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.04 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.61%. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

