Assurant (AIZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, analysts expect Assurant to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AIZ stock opened at $123.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.58. Assurant has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $190.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Assurant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Assurant by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Assurant by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Assurant by 453.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

