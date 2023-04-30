Atb Cap Markets Comments on Nabors Industries Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nabors Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is $11.56 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $28.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NBR. Benchmark started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.86.

Nabors Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $99.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.76. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $92.66 and a 12-month high of $193.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.32.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($2.83). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $769.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.46 million.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

