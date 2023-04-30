Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $602.71

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 602.71 ($7.53) and traded as high as GBX 636.20 ($7.95). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 635.60 ($7.94), with a volume of 1,567,978 shares changing hands.

AUTO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Numis Securities upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 749 ($9.35) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.05) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 441 ($5.51) to GBX 405 ($5.06) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 624.86 ($7.80).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,542.40, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 602.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 574.49.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

