Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in NIKE by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,444,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $286,077,000 after purchasing an additional 503,009 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NYSE NKE opened at $126.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

