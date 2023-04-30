Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moneda USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneda USA Inc. now owns 19,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. UBS Group lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $76.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.72. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $82.05.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 26.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

