Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Stock Down 0.7 %

Unity Software stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $72.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,801,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,184.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,801,459 shares in the company, valued at $58,259,184.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,328 shares of company stock worth $4,926,866. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on U. DA Davidson increased their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

