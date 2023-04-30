Aviance Capital Partners LLC Invests $200,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,912 shares of company stock worth $8,362,169 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

