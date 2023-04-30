Aviance Capital Partners LLC Invests $209,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,749,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 104.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,853 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 183.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,926 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 2,349.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,826,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 0.8 %

CSX stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

