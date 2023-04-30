Aviance Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $158.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.04. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.81 and a 12-month high of $167.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

