Aviance Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,656,560,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

AllianceBernstein Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 115.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $438,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

