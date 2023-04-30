Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Separately, EVR Research LP increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.2% in the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garrett Motion

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 108,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $902,037.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,111,836 shares in the company, valued at $84,130,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 0.4 %

Garrett Motion Dividend Announcement

GTXAP stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.79. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $9.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

