Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.18. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

