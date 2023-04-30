Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 5,613 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 192,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 929.2% in the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 17,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Stock Performance

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.76 and a 200 day moving average of $171.72. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

