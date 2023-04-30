Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.90. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $48.18.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.