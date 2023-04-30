Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,930 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,609,000 after purchasing an additional 733,921 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,227,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $757,122,000 after purchasing an additional 693,533 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285,302 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $634,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

