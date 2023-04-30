Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.04.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $58.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

