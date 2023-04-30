Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,596,000 after purchasing an additional 660,622 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,088,000 after purchasing an additional 225,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $102.76 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

