Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $52.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.08. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $52.34.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

