Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $274,000 Stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,871 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Global Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

GLP stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.28. Global Partners LP has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40.

Global Partners Cuts Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 52.42% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

See Also

