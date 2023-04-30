Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,489,000 after purchasing an additional 929,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 610.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after buying an additional 832,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,223,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,781,000 after buying an additional 425,425 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 37.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,506,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after buying an additional 406,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 12.1% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,162,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,896,000 after buying an additional 341,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPLX. Barclays lifted their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research raised Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.43. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

