Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $413,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 8.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,117,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 192,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,965,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,758,285 shares of company stock worth $338,794,053 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $119.67 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $163.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.58.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

