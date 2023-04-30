Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $216,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $175.78 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $183.80. The firm has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.43.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

