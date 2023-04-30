Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $234,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

NYSE IT opened at $302.46 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at $21,954,231.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

