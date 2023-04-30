Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $270,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,388 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $116,429,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $108,710,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $213,476,000 after purchasing an additional 970,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after purchasing an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

