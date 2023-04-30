Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $309,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,092 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXP opened at $161.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

