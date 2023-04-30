Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $347,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,001 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $227.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.90 and its 200 day moving average is $192.21. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

