Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29,185.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,598,000 after purchasing an additional 841,710 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 536,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after purchasing an additional 435,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 224,542 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

