Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,520,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 737.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,304,000 after acquiring an additional 249,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 3.6 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Bank of America increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

NYSE:LYB opened at $94.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

