Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $451,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,888 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 21,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 485,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 552,513 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $19,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

