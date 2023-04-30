Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.80.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $85.30 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

