Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 627,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 273,929 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 23,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 5,255,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,407,000 after buying an additional 319,682 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

