Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,869 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in VMware by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of VMware by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMware Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

NYSE:VMW opened at $125.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $132.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.21.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.