Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 237 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $49.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

