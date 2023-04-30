Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 321 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.