Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 153 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $142.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

