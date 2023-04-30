Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

Sunrun Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $21.04 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at $25,321,840.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at $25,321,840.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,534. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

