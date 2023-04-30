Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 323 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 18.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 94.0% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CF Industries by 691.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 60,481 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in CF Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

