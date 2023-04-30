Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 354 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVIGet Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $58,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.1 %

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $77.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

