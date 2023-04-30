Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 354 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $58,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.1 %

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $77.23.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.