Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $1,885,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 144,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 79,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Price Performance

UCTT stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $566.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $260,693.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.