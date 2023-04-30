Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 80 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

MSI stock opened at $291.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.73. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $294.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.80.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

