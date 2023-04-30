Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 8,600 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $3,804,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 4,980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $188,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,649,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,435,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,026,000 shares of company stock worth $189,905,480 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $248.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGM. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

