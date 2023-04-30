Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $331,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $117.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $131.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

