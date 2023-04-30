Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $388,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $98.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

