Axonics (AXNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.14 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Axonics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $57.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 0.39. Axonics has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19.

Insider Activity at Axonics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 22,904 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,400,579.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,316,799.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 22,904 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,400,579.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,316,799.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 10,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $642,852.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,937.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,945. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Stories

