B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ FY2024 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE CCS opened at $67.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $67.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.74.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 54,156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

About Century Communities

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

