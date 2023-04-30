BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) Financial Analysis

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virginia National Bankshares 33.80% 18.52% 1.43% BancFirst 40.57% 17.74% 1.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Virginia National Bankshares and BancFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A BancFirst 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

BancFirst has a consensus price target of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.40%. Given BancFirst’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BancFirst is more favorable than Virginia National Bankshares.

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and BancFirst’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virginia National Bankshares $66.28 million 2.64 $23.44 million $4.54 7.21 BancFirst $603.57 million 4.35 $193.10 million $6.41 12.46

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Virginia National Bankshares. Virginia National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BancFirst has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.3% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of BancFirst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BancFirst beats Virginia National Bankshares on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations. The VNB Trust and Estate Services segment consists of corporate trustee services, trust and estate administration, IRA administration and custody services, and in-house investment management services. The Sturman Wealth Advisors segment offers wealth and investment advisory services. The Masonry Capital segment refers to the investment management services for separately managed accounts and a private investment fund. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services, and Executive Operations and Support. The Metropolitan Banks segment consists of banking locations in the metropolitan Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas. The Community Banks segment consists of banking locations in communities throughout Oklahoma. The Pegasus Bank segment consists of banking locations in the Dallas metropolitan area. The Other Financial Services segment refers to specialty product business units, including guaranteed small business lending, residential mortgage lending, trust services, securities brokerage, electronic banking, and insurance.

