Bank of America Boosts Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $74.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.55. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.75%. Analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.