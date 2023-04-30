Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.94) target price on the stock.

BREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 85 ($1.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.15) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 84 ($1.05).

Breedon Group Stock Performance

Shares of BREE stock opened at GBX 68.70 ($0.86) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 981.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Breedon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 48.70 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 81.03 ($1.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Breedon Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Breedon Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.

In other Breedon Group news, insider Clive Watson bought 29,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £22,705 ($28,356.44). In other news, insider Carol Hui purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £14,200 ($17,734.48). Also, insider Clive Watson purchased 29,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £22,705 ($28,356.44). Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

